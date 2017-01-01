Chat Bot Surveys on Facebook Messenger

Create your own chat bot survey that
respondents can answer via Facebook Messenger.

Get Started Learn More

How it works

1
Create your free survey
2
Collect answers via Facebook messenger
3
Analyze your survey responses

Features

Your complete survey builder and panel management platform.

Surveys

Create surveys using our chat bot survey builder and seamlessly deploy to Facebook Messenger. With 12+ question types, advanced conversational logic, answer piping, re-engagement rules and loads more features. You can create your very own conversational surveys and get better results from your respondents.

Learn More
Survey builder 391176ff166e7f1aec07c6154176dfff637bb815eada4e70b6962554b897113a

Panels

Build your survey panels of subscribers who answer your surveys using Facebook messenger. Create panel segments to group your subscribers by their profile attributes, surveys completed/incomplete and question answers.

Learn More
Showcase panels d8c4a8e6f5846a0c00201c37073bde7dcc5da888a843e0cf5ba2ec477301ab1f

Campaigns

Distribute your surveys to your respondents in Facebook with Campaigns. Create campaigns to send surveys to your subscribers over Messenger, distribute your surveys with Facebook posts that auto start your survey when someone comments on your post. And target respondents with Facebook Ads to maximise your research.

Learn More
Showcase campaigns 13bbfede20ce0fd292b604a11853bc31b885e999ca688a0dad9aea30633f3c44

Pages

Manage your Facebook Messenger experience with Pages. Setup custom greeting text for when respondents first open your page in Facebook Messenger. Create advanced Welcome Messages to give your respondents options and setup your Facebook Messenger menu to link to your surveys and website links.

Learn More
Showcase pages 4996c5826190ec993f2a7c793d823282670ace2aae7a1ee71ad713cc109dd379

Supported Platforms

Choose your platform

Messenger logo b2fe606605ef0f821773a18024354a90da7808cad87bb028ff3f2f8c7d515348

Facebook Messenger

Chat bot surveys on Facebook messenger

Learn More
Workplace logo 0b0626cc52b2d1a2f42d9ef32f03f08100689beda91df6337af69a8a3ae5d3c8

Facebook Workplace

Employee chat bot surveys on Facebook Workplace

Learn More

Example Survey

Try our example survey on Facebook Messenger to see what it's like.

Try now
Surveybot survey example photo 35389c76b3e82894c2a3498adb413c7832107bc6551764bba6d9c54a3526e599

Testimonials

Surveybot is used in over 50 countries

Create chatbot surveys

Create your very own surveys to engage with your audience over messenger.

Get Started